Open Menu

Africa Climate Summit To Urge Investment In Continent

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Africa climate summit to urge investment in continent

Kenya's president said Africa had a chance to "guide the globe" on climate action as he prepared to open a landmark climate summit in Nairobi on Monday aimed at reframing the continent as a budding renewable energy powerhouse

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Kenya's president said Africa had a chance to "guide the globe" on climate action as he prepared to open a landmark climate summit in Nairobi on Monday aimed at reframing the continent as a budding renewable energy powerhouse.

The first Africa Climate Summit comes ahead of a flurry of diplomatic meetings leading to the November COP28 climate summit in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, which will likely be dominated by clashing visions for the world's energy future.

The Nairobi meeting is billed as bringing together leaders from the 54-nation continent to define a shared vision of Africa's green development -- an ambitious aim in a politically and economically diverse region whose communities are among the most vulnerable to climate change.

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Monday that an African position on climate action would be to "save lives and the planet from calamity".

"We aspire to chart a new growth agenda that will deliver shared prosperity and sustainable development," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Africa is committed to taking advantage of this unique opportunity to guide the globe towards inclusive climate action." To meet those aspirations, Ruto has said that the international community must help unblock financing for the continent and ease the mounting debt burden on African countries.

Joseph Nganga, Ruto's appointee to head the summit, said the conference would demonstrate that "Africa is not just a victim but a dynamic continent with solutions for the world".

Security has been tightened and roads closed around the summit venue in central Nairobi, where the government says 30,000 people have registered to attend the three-day event.

Civil society groups are expected to protest near the summit at its opening against what they call its "deeply compromised agenda" and focus on rich-nation interests.

Related Topics

Africa Protest World Twitter Guide Nairobi United Arab Emirates November Event From Government

Recent Stories

President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of c ..

President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of constitution

8 minutes ago
 FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parl ..

FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parliament&#039;s climate and ener ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgra ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgraduates at UOS

11 minutes ago
 LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt ..

LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt of court

40 minutes ago
 China's service sector has huge potential

China's service sector has huge potential

8 minutes ago
 Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine an ..

Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine and its Applications" from Sept ..

8 minutes ago
5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp ..

5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp in Jenin

8 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC C ..

COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC Chair issue joint statement dur ..

56 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Faisalabad board to declare Inter Part-II result o ..

Faisalabad board to declare Inter Part-II result on Sept 13

4 minutes ago
 Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve de ..

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks up for 6th day on hopes for U.S. rate ..

Tokyo stocks up for 6th day on hopes for U.S. rate hike pause

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World