AI Redefining Classroom Learning In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

AI redefining classroom learning in China

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prevalent in Primary and secondary school classrooms across China, providing a modern approach to education while fostering scientific thinking and innovative skills among students.

Huiwen middle School in north China's Tianjin is one of the pioneers in the city to incorporate AI into education. It was named one of the 184 AI education bases by the Ministry of Education in February.

"Maintain your speed and avoid obstacles," said Ning Zhaohong, a technology project advisor and head of the school's innovation center, as he guided students during a robotics class.

The project began almost seven years ago. In 2017, the school formed a club called "Huimin Singularity" to enhance students' extracurricular experiences and provide opportunities for those interested in AI, Ning said.

"At the very beginning, as we were all newcomers to building, operating and programming robots, we heavily relied on self-study and research," Ning said. "Initially, most club members joined for robotic competitions."

