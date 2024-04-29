Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Solid measures are needed to ensure the availability of safe and nutritious milk in Pakistan, including the formulation of robust policies, strengthening milk testing systems, and implementing educational programs to empower people with knowledge.

It was the crux of a one day seminar organized by Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Department of Food Safety and Quality Management of training session on addressing the challenges and solutions for ensuring safe milk in Pakistan.

Addressing the moot, Director Punjab Food Authority, North, Asif Iqbal, stated that every possible step will be taken to prevent diseases and the circulation of substandard items through food safety and quality management efforts.

Chairman Department of Food Safety and Quality Management, Dr. Riaz, emphasized that milk was a complete nutritious food essential for individuals of all ages, and the transmission of substandard and adulterated milk poses a significant risk to public health.

Muhammad Shahid Hafeez Khan discussed the dairy industry in Pakistan, highlighting its economic significance and the employment it provides.

Dr. Aamir Ismail stressed the importance of identifying substandard milk and its proper handling during procurement.

Dr. Sameem Javaid emphasized the importance of milk safety, noting the presence of adulterated milk in markets, and advocated for packaged and pasteurized milk to prevent malicious elements.

Dr. Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Owais Anjam, Arif Ismail, and Tariq Sanaurani, detailed Pakistan's dairy production, quality concerns, and the need for stringent measures to ensure safe dairy products.

They highlighted the negative effects of the misuse of antibiotics and hormones on human health and emphasized the importance of quality assurance in dairy production.