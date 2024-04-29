Russian Missile Kills Two In Ukraine's Odesa: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Russian missile attack on Monday killed at least two people and wounded eight in the south Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the local governor said
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A Russian missile attack on Monday killed at least two people and wounded eight in the south Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the local governor said.
"Unfortunately, the Russian missile attack left two dead. Eight more people, including a 12-year-old boy, were wounded with varying degrees of seriousness," Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.
In a separate message, Kiper said the strike had damaged "residential buildings and civilian infrastructure".
Russia regularly hits Odesa with deadly missile and drone strikes.
The large Black Sea port city is crucial for Ukraine's exports.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city that is also a frequent target, one person was wounded in a Russian strike, local authorities said.
Regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said on Telegram that a 42-year-old man had been wounded by shrapnel and the blast following a Russian "missile attack".
