Air Raid Warning Announced in Kapan in Southern Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) An air raid warning was announced on Friday evening in the city of Kapan in southern Armenia, Sputnik Armenia reported, citing the country's emergencies ministry.

Earlier, the ministry noted that the air raid siren also sounded in the cities of Goris and Meghri.

Later, the ministry explained that the air raid signal was given only for Kapan, and in the cities of Goris and Meghri, the siren went off due to a technical error.

All three cities are located in the Syunik Region in southern Armenia, not far from the Karabakh conflict zone.