Air Raid Warnings Issued Throughout Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine on Saturday morning, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The sirens went off at around 09:07 a.m. local time (07:07 GMT) in Kiev and within several minutes were in effect across the country.

Earlier in the day, air raid warnings were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv shortly after midnight.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.