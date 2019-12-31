UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airstrikes Kill 11 Taliban Militants In Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Airstrikes Kill 11 Taliban Militants in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Eleven Taliban fighters have been killed in the Shorawak district of the southeastern Afghan province of Kandahar after a series of airstrikes targeted militant strongholds, the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Last night, the foreign air force attacked the centers of militants in Shorawak district in which 11 militants were killed," the statement read.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the Taliban have yet to comment on the latest strike.

On Monday, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced that military operations in the central provinces of Ghazni and Ghor resulted in the deaths of at least 43 Taliban militants and the arrest of seven others.

The Taliban announced on the same day that rumors of a ceasefire were unfounded, and that the militant group would continue its fight.

The Afghan government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Army Russia Ghazni Kandahar Same Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 31, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE sets pace on remarkable era of gr ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah hosts joint Emirati-Japanese workshop on p ..

11 hours ago

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

12 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.