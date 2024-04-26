ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsil Mayor by-elections: DPO Dera

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood on Friday said that strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation during by-elections on the seat of Tehsil Mayor of Daraban

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood on Friday said that strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation during by-elections on the seat of Tehsil Mayor of Daraban.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting in Ijaz Shaheed Police Line Dera regarding the upcoming by-elections on the seat of Tehsil Mayor of Daraban. The meeting was held to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of by-elections.

The meeting was attended by ASP Ali Hamza, DSP Daraban Muslim Khan, DSP HQ Syed Chan Shah, SHOs, Additional SHOs of different police stations and other officials.

The DPO said that the manner in which the Dera police performed their professional duties in the by-elections was admirable. He gave special instructions to the relevant sector in-charges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order across the tehsil.