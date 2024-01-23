Amazon's French Warehouses Fined Over Employee Surveillance
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) France's data protection agency said Tuesday that it had fined Amazon's French warehouses unit 32 million Euros ($34.9 million) for an "excessively intrusive" surveillance system to keep track of staff performance.
Amazon France Logistique monitored the work of employees in particular through data from scanners used by the staff to process packages, according to the agency, known by its initials CNIL.
Scanners alerted management of inactivity exceeding 10 minutes or the handling of packages and parcels "right up to the second", the CNIL said in a statement.
One surveillance method targeted by CNIL was the use of so-called "stow machine guns" to note if an article was scanned "too fast", or in less than 1.25 seconds.
It said workers were under constant pressure and had to regularly justify absences. Even the time between the employees' entry into the warehouse and the start of work was monitored.
The agency added that they were not adequately informed about the surveillance, with the data kept for 31 days.
The surveillance was deemed in contravention with the EU's general data protection regulation (GDPR), which imposes strict rules on companies for obtaining consent on how personal information is used.
The fine was equivalent to about three percent of the annual revenue at Amazon France Logistique, which reached 1.1 billion euros in 2021, for a net profit of 58.9 million euros.
Several thousand employees were affected by the systems, said the CNIL, which had opened its inquiry in 2019 following media articles and complaints by workers.
The watchdog said the fine was "nearly unprecedented" and not far from the CNIL's maximum four percent of revenue.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From World
-
Russian strikes kill four, wound dozens across Ukraine5 minutes ago
-
Dutch reporter murder suspects on trial5 minutes ago
-
Blinken to meet key West African presidents to rally support25 minutes ago
-
Israel loses 24 soldiers in deadliest day of Gaza ground war25 minutes ago
-
China's Zhejiang sees GDP growth of 6 pct in 202345 minutes ago
-
Beijing simplifies business registration for foreigners via facial ID45 minutes ago
-
China's soybean output hits record high in 202345 minutes ago
-
Japan's bullet train service partly suspended due to power outage45 minutes ago
-
Wife of Malaysia former finance minister charged in assets case55 minutes ago
-
At least 50 injured in major earthquake on China-Kyrgyzstan border1 hour ago
-
Egypt held to Cape Verde draw without Salah but through to AFCON last 162 hours ago
-
Beware teeth-fixing products touted by influencers, dentists warn2 hours ago