Open Menu

Amb. Munir Akram Discusses 'important Matters' With UN Peacekeeping Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Amb. Munir Akram discusses 'important matters' with UN peacekeeping chief

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, met with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and discussed a range of peacekeeping matters,

A press release of the Pakistan Mission said that they discussed "important matters related to Pakistan's current & future peacekeeping endeavours.

USG Lacroix lauded Pakistan's role as a leading troop-contributing country to UN peacekeeping, a world body's flagship activity.

Since the 1960s, Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops to 43 missions UN peacekeeping missions around the world. In its service to the cause of peace, Pakistan lost 171 of its bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations

Recent Stories

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

1 hour ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

12 hours ago
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

16 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

17 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

17 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

18 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

18 hours ago

More Stories From World