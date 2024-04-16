Amb. Munir Akram discusses 'important matters' with UN peacekeeping chief

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, met with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and discussed a range of peacekeeping matters,

A press release of the Pakistan Mission said that they discussed "important matters related to Pakistan's current & future peacekeeping endeavours.

USG Lacroix lauded Pakistan's role as a leading troop-contributing country to UN peacekeeping, a world body's flagship activity.

Since the 1960s, Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops to 43 missions UN peacekeeping missions around the world. In its service to the cause of peace, Pakistan lost 171 of its bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice.