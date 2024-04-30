Gaza Protesters Defy Columbia Deadline To Leave Campus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Student demonstrators at Columbia University on Monday defied an ultimatum to disperse or face immediate suspension, as tensions rose at the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests that have erupted at US colleges.
Police arrested around 275 people on four separate campuses across the United States over the weekend, with the White House calling on the demonstrations to remain peaceful.
Authorities at Columbia in New York issued a statement on Monday saying the protestors' encampment must be cleared, and adding that the university would not divest financial holdings linked to Israel -- a key demand of demonstrators.
But student protestors pushed back, vowing to defend their camp on the prestigious institution's main lawn, despite threats of suspensions and disciplinary action after a 2:00 pm (1800 GMT) deadline.
Protests against the Gaza war, with its high civilian death toll of Palestinians, have posed a challenge to university administrators trying to balance free speech rights with complaints that the rallies have veered into anti-Semitism and hate speech.
For almost two weeks now a wave of protests against Israel's war in Gaza has swept through US university campuses from coast to coast, after around 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia on April 18.
Footage of police in riot gear summoned at various colleges to break up rallies have been viewed around the world, recalling the protest movement that erupted during the Vietnam war.
At University of California, Los Angeles skirmishes broke out Sunday between pro-Palestinian protesters and supporters of Israel.
Recent Stories
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
More Stories From World
-
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor2 hours ago
-
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year2 hours ago
-
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests2 hours ago
-
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel2 hours ago
-
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning2 hours ago
-
Children's shoes highlight Gaza's Khan Younis city exodus chaos: UN2 hours ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat2 hours ago
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya2 hours ago
-
G7 reportedly agrees end date for coal-fired power plants2 hours ago
-
Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary3 hours ago
-
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse3 hours ago