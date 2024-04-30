Open Menu

Gaza Protesters Defy Columbia Deadline To Leave Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Gaza protesters defy Columbia deadline to leave campus

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Student demonstrators at Columbia University on Monday defied an ultimatum to disperse or face immediate suspension, as tensions rose at the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests that have erupted at US colleges.

Police arrested around 275 people on four separate campuses across the United States over the weekend, with the White House calling on the demonstrations to remain peaceful.

Authorities at Columbia in New York issued a statement on Monday saying the protestors' encampment must be cleared, and adding that the university would not divest financial holdings linked to Israel -- a key demand of demonstrators.

But student protestors pushed back, vowing to defend their camp on the prestigious institution's main lawn, despite threats of suspensions and disciplinary action after a 2:00 pm (1800 GMT) deadline.

Protests against the Gaza war, with its high civilian death toll of Palestinians, have posed a challenge to university administrators trying to balance free speech rights with complaints that the rallies have veered into anti-Semitism and hate speech.

For almost two weeks now a wave of protests against Israel's war in Gaza has swept through US university campuses from coast to coast, after around 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia on April 18.

Footage of police in riot gear summoned at various colleges to break up rallies have been viewed around the world, recalling the protest movement that erupted during the Vietnam war.

At University of California, Los Angeles skirmishes broke out Sunday between pro-Palestinian protesters and supporters of Israel.

Related Topics

Protest World Police Israel White House Gaza Student Los Angeles Columbia New York United States Vietnam April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

2 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

2 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

2 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

2 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

2 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

2 hours ago
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

2 hours ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

2 hours ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

2 hours ago
 PTI leaders get interim bail

PTI leaders get interim bail

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

2 hours ago
 French actor Depardieu released after sexual assau ..

French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning

2 hours ago

More Stories From World