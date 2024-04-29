Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there on January 23 and 25, the league said on Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there on January 23 and 25, the league said on Monday.

"Paris, we're coming back... with DOUBLE the action! SpursPacers. January 23 and 25, 2025," the NBA said on X, formerly Twitter.

Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-4 (2.24m), averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game this season for the Spurs, who finished 22-60, second-worst in the Western Conference.

The Spurs have not reached the playoffs since 2019 and have not won a playoff series since 2017.

The homecoming contests mark a return for the 20-year-old nicknamed "Wemby", who was a star player in France before being taken by the Spurs with the top pick in last year's NBA Draft.

The regular-season contests will mark the fourth edition of the NBA Paris Games, with the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 this past season.

The Spurs have played exhibition games in France before, at Paris in 2003 and 2006 and in Lyon in 2006.

"Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past and we're thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the NBA Paris Games 2025," Spurs chief executive RC Buford said.

More than 50 players from outside the United States have suited up for the Spurs since their 1976 NBA debut, including seven from France, among them retired star guard Tony Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the Spurs.

"Thanks to our deep international history, we're fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world," Buford said.

"We're excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court."

The games will be the first for the Pacers in France and only Indiana's second and third games in Europe.

The Pacers have not traveled overseas for a game since facing Sacramento at Mumbai in 2019 in the first-ever NBA game played in India.

"The Pacers enjoy tremendous support from fans globally and we're excited about the opportunity to be a part of the NBA's efforts to continue bringing the game to new generations of fans all around the world," said Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers president of basketball operations.