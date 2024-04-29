Wembanyama In France: NBA Spurs To Play Pacers In Paris In January
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2024 | 11:42 PM
French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there on January 23 and 25, the league said on Monday
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there on January 23 and 25, the league said on Monday.
"Paris, we're coming back... with DOUBLE the action! SpursPacers. January 23 and 25, 2025," the NBA said on X, formerly Twitter.
Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-4 (2.24m), averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game this season for the Spurs, who finished 22-60, second-worst in the Western Conference.
The Spurs have not reached the playoffs since 2019 and have not won a playoff series since 2017.
The homecoming contests mark a return for the 20-year-old nicknamed "Wemby", who was a star player in France before being taken by the Spurs with the top pick in last year's NBA Draft.
The regular-season contests will mark the fourth edition of the NBA Paris Games, with the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 this past season.
The Spurs have played exhibition games in France before, at Paris in 2003 and 2006 and in Lyon in 2006.
"Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past and we're thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the NBA Paris Games 2025," Spurs chief executive RC Buford said.
More than 50 players from outside the United States have suited up for the Spurs since their 1976 NBA debut, including seven from France, among them retired star guard Tony Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the Spurs.
"Thanks to our deep international history, we're fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world," Buford said.
"We're excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court."
The games will be the first for the Pacers in France and only Indiana's second and third games in Europe.
The Pacers have not traveled overseas for a game since facing Sacramento at Mumbai in 2019 in the first-ever NBA game played in India.
"The Pacers enjoy tremendous support from fans globally and we're excited about the opportunity to be a part of the NBA's efforts to continue bringing the game to new generations of fans all around the world," said Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers president of basketball operations.
Recent Stories
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update40 minutes ago
-
England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open2 hours ago
-
Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar win 6th round matches of National Women’s One-Day Tournament3 hours ago
-
MEPCO, LESCO win Kabaddi matches3 hours ago
-
A Moroccan club jersey takes market by storm after diplomatic dispute4 hours ago
-
University of Central Punjab dominates Men's Weightlifting Competition4 hours ago
-
Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship5 hours ago
-
Naz Club Khalabat clinches trophy in District Volleyball Championship 20246 hours ago
-
Table Tennis League kicks off7 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Ashab wins Rochester Proam Squash7 hours ago