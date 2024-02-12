- Home
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy To The United Arab Emirates Represented Pakistan In The 7th Ministerial Consultation Of Abu Dhabi Dialogue
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 12, 2024 | 01:43 PM
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 February, 2024)
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) represented Pakistan at the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) here in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan is the current Chair of the ADD.
Mr. Junaid Murtaza, Community Welfare Attache (CWA), Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai delivered the statement on behalf of Pakistan. In his remarks, he said that the forum provides an important opportunity to engage in meaningful discussion and dialogue regarding safe, orderly, and regular labor movement in one of the largest temporary labor migration corridors.
He further said that Pakistan is of the view that the Abu Dhabi Dialogue serves as a platform for multilateral and multi-dimensional collaboration, bringing together leaders, policymakers, experts and stakeholders.
It provides a mechanism to foster interconnectivity, enhance collaborations, and promote the exchange of ideas for lasting solutions related to temporary labor migration, he added.
The CWA said that Pakistan considers that the deliberations held at the ADD would help in addressing the challenges and exploring opportunities to ensure protection of migrant workers and enabling countries of origin and destination to get maximum benefits from the temporary labor migration.
CWA informed that the Chair and Secretariat have prepared a series of reports with the help of experts that would be presented to the Ministers at the Seventh Ministerial Consultation, tomorrow.
Pakistan suggested to devise a comprehensive Social Security paradigm within Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s labour migration corridor and also provide an enabling environment for migrant workers in their respective home countries for their dignified return and reintegration.
Pakistan thanked the Government of UAE for its resolve to act as the Permanent Secretariat of Abu Dhabi Dialogue and appreciated the role of the Advisory Committee and Experts and Researchers in their assistance in formulating policy directions for governmental representatives of ADD member states.
