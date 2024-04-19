Ambassador Hashmi Visits Huawei Exhibition Center In Beijing
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Huawei exhibition center in Beijing and discussed its projects and partnership with Pakistan.
Upon arrival, Ambassador Hashmi was warmly welcomed and informed that Pakistanis are the largest group of foreign nationals employed by Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.
Commercial Counsellor, Ghulam Qadir, Science and Technology Counsellor, Khan Muhammad Wazir and other officials from the embassy were present.
Pleased to visit @Huawei exhibition center in Beijing and discuss its projects and partnership with Pakistan.
Happy to note Pakistanis are largest group of foreign nationals employed by Huawei. Amb. Zhangs company was an added bonus,the ambassador posted on social media platform X after the visit.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Hashmi held a meeting with Chairman of China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Hu Zhongmin and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Had a pleasant and productive interaction with Hu Zhongmin, Chairman of China Great Wall Industry Corporation. Look forward to further building on existing collaboration,the ambassador shared on X.
APP/asg
