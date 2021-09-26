UrduPoint.com

Amtrak Train Derails In Montana, Emergency Crews On Scene - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:10 AM

Amtrak Train Derails in Montana, Emergency Crews on Scene - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) A train of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) derailed in the US state of Montana while en route to Seattle, KXLY tv reports.

The Amtrak train derailed near the Havre station on Saturday, KXLY TV said, adding that emergency responders have already arrived on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

According to reports from passengers on social media, at least two cars separated from the rest of the train and a total of three cars were tipped on their side.

