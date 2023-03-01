UrduPoint.com

Ankara Not Supporting Sanctions Imposed Unilaterally, Without UN Support- Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Ankara does not support sanctions that are imposed on various states unilaterally, without the support of the UN, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We do not need to resist, we ourselves make decisions as a sovereign state.

We do not join any unilateral sanctions, we support only those introduced with the support of the UN. So it is not just about Russia, but we also do not support sanctions on Iran or any other countries," Cavusoglu told reporters ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when asked for how long Turkey will be able to resist the introduction of Russia sanctions.

