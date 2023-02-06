UrduPoint.com

Ankara Says No Danger Of Tsunami In Eastern Mediterranean After Devastating Earthquakes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) There is currently no danger of a tsunami in Turkey that could affect the coast of the country in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday.

"Following the earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.

6 magnitudes that occurred today in Kahramanmaras, Pazarchik and Elbistan, there is currently no danger of a tsunami that will affect our coasts in the Eastern Mediterranean," the AFAD said in a statement, as quoted by the Haberler.com news portal.

Earlier in the day, the Italian Civil Protection Department on the basis of the data processed by the Tsunami Alert Center of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) issued a "warning of possible tsunami waves" in the south of the country amid a strong earthquake in Turkey.

