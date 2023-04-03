UrduPoint.com

Anti-Drone Protection Needed Most At Transport, Oil, Gas Infrastructure - Kaspersky

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Russian companies can significantly increase the security of their facilities by using electronic means of protection against drones, and enterprises of critical and transport infrastructure as well as of the oil and gas industry have the biggest need for them, the head of the Kaspersky Antidrone company, Vladimir Turov, said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the recent initiative by the Russian Digital Ministry

Earlier in the day, a government source told Sputnik that the Russian Digital Ministry was examining a legal way to give large companies the right to use electronic devices to protect their facilities against drones.

"Today, we see that critical infrastructure enterprises, transport infrastructure facilities have a need for anti-drone protection systems. The priority (for ensuring protection) is the oil and gas industry, high-tech production. (Anti-drone) solutions are also in demand for organizers of mass events," Turov said.

He also noted that modern drone detection systems made it possible to determine which drones were violating existing regulations and which ones were flying legally.

Since Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Kiev has been conducting regular drone attacks on industrial and military facilities in the Russian Federation. In March, Russian air defense regiments shot dozens of Ukrainian drones trying to destroy or damage transport and fuel infrastructure in several bordering regions. In December, Ukrainian drones attacked the Engels-2 strategic bomber airbase in Russia, located around 435 miles from the border.

Kaspersky Antidrone is a developer of means of protection against civil drones. Its products allow the detection, classification and, if necessary and with a special permission, the neutralization of unmanned aerial vehicles. The company's systems are designed to ensure security at industrial enterprises, urban public spaces, airports, stadiums and other crowded places.

