Arab League Chief Eyes Meeting With UN, AU, EU To Discuss Libya Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Arab League Chief Eyes Meeting With UN, AU, EU to Discuss Libya Next Week

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit intends to initiate next week a top-level Quartet meeting on the situation in Libya, involving the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and the League itself, the LAS press service said on Wednesday.

"Aboul Gheit ... seeks to propose holding a meeting of the Quartet [LAS, the UN, the AU and the EU] next week at the level of general secretaries to exchange views and coordinate positions in a bid to ensure the successful transitional process in Libya," the press service said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The statement came in the wake of negotiations between the Cairo-headquartered League chief and Jan Kubis, the UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in that country, who is currently on his visit to the Egyptian capital.

Aboul Gheit reaffirmed to Kubis his pan-Arab organization's readiness to enhance cooperation with the UN, as well as to raise the level of a teamwork with the Quartet members for promoting a lasting settlement in the North African nation.

The new Libyan interim cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was formed as a result of the UN-backed Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to steer the country toward December general election and replace two rival administrations sitting in the country's east and west.

