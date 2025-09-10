Open Menu

Arab League Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Arab League condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has condemned in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Israel in Doha.

In a statement, the League affirmed that this targeting represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, declaring its full solidarity with it and calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop repeated Israeli aggressions.

