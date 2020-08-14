UrduPoint.com
Argentina Extends Coronavirus-Related Lockdown Until August 30 - President

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Argentina has extended its lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic until August 30 with a number of regions reintroducing tough restrictions, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.

"We will support the regime that we have until August 30. Regions in the red zone will go to quarantine of the first phase," Fernandez told reporters.

According to the president, Argentina is far from defeating the pandemic, as infections have been detected not only in the capital.

Fourteen regions have been affected by the coronavirus, with the situation in several areas of the provinces of Jujuy, Tierra del Fuego, Salta, Santa Cruz being of particular concern. The number of COVID-19 cases has increased due to the fact that people began to meet and go outside more. In addition, the country has increased the number of tests conducted.

Argentina has confirmed so far more than 276,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 5,428 fatalities and over 199,000 recoveries.

