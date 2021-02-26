Armenia General Staff Chief Did Not Tender Resignation Despite Pashinyan Calls - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan has not tendered resignation despite demands of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a general staff spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Pashinyan called on Gasparyan to step down voluntarily, since President Armen Sargsyan had not signed the decree on his dismissal.

"No," spokesman Samvel Asatryan said, when asked if Gasparyan has handed in resignation.

Earlier in the day, Sargsyan's aide told Sputnik that the president intended to hold a meeting with Gasparyan.