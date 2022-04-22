Armenian Opposition Poised to Protest Indefinitely Starting April 25

The Armenian opposition will hold continuous protests starting April 25 with a view to achieving the resignation of the current government and a change of policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the vice president of the Armenian parliament from the Armenia Alliance opposition faction, said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The Armenian opposition will hold continuous protests starting April 25 with a view to achieving the resignation of the current government and a change of policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the vice president of the Armenian parliament from the Armenia Alliance opposition faction, said on Friday.

"We, together with our team, with all our resources, thousands of supporters, are going out into the street to fight for the resignation of the anti-national authorities. Starting April 25, we will begin continuous protests, steps and actions throughout Armenia," Saghatelyan said in a video message released on social media.

He considers the policies of the incumbent government destructive both for Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, and fears that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government might make more concessions and ultimately jeopardize Armenia's statehood.

"This is not a struggle for power, this is a struggle for Armenia's Artsakh (the Armenian toponym for Nagorno-Karabakh), for statehood... a nationwide struggle that must evolve into nationwide resistance," Saghatelyan said.

For April 25, the plan is to march from "four symbolic places" across Armenia to the capital of Yerevan, where daily protests will continue indefinitely, he said.

Another opposition leader, Artur Vanetsyan of the I Have Honor faction, has been chairing a demonstration in Yerevan's central square since Sunday. Freedom Square is also where several veterans of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities are holding a hunger strike.