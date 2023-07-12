Open Menu

Armenian Soldier Wounded By Azerbaijani Fire In Border Area - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:21 PM

An Armenian serviceman has been wounded after Azerbaijani troops fired toward the Armenian combat outposts near the border between the two countries, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) An Armenian serviceman has been wounded after Azerbaijani troops fired toward the Armenian combat outposts near the border between the two countries, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On July 12, at 5:30 a.m. (09:30 GMT), units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Tegh, in the wake of which the RA Armed Forces serviceman Y. Kh. wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

The soldier's condition is assessed as "satisfactory," with his life not being in danger, it added.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over disputed Nagorny-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority mountainous region wedged in between the two nations where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in fall 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku was reported in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh, marking the most serious escalation since 2020.

