At Least 1 Person Killed in 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Eastern Turkey - Local Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) At least one person was killed as a result of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's eastern Bingol province, the local government said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a gendarmerie observation tower collapsed as a result of the earthquake in Karliova district.

According to the minister, one of the gendarmerie's employees was under the rubble, and two were slightly injured.

"Unfortunately, we did not manage to save our employee who was under the rubble," the statement read.

According to the local authorities, as a result of the earthquake, houses collapsed in several villages, and at least nine people were injured. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority sent 550 tents to the disaster area.