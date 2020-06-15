UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 1 Person Killed In 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Eastern Turkey - Local Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

At Least 1 Person Killed in 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Eastern Turkey - Local Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) At least one person was killed as a result of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's eastern Bingol province, the local government said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a gendarmerie observation tower collapsed as a result of the earthquake in Karliova district.

According to the minister, one of the gendarmerie's employees was under the rubble, and two were slightly injured.

"Unfortunately, we did not manage to save our employee who was under the rubble," the statement read.

According to the local authorities, as a result of the earthquake, houses collapsed in several villages, and at least nine people were injured. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority sent 550 tents to the disaster area.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Interior Minister Turkey Bingol Sunday Government Employment

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

2 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

3 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.