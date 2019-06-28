At Least 2 People Died From Heatstroke in Spain Due to Extreme Temperatures - Reports

Two people have died in Spain as a result of a heatstroke due to the extreme heatwave that has hit Europe this week, reaching temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), local media reported on Friday

A 17-year-old boy died of a heatstroke in Spain's southern region of Andalusia, Spanish ABC news outlet said, citing local health officials. Soon after, the news outlet reported on the death of a 93-year-old man in Spain's central city of Valladolid.

According to Spain's EFE news outlet, another man has been hospitalized due to the heat in the southeastern city of Murcia.

Spain's meteorological service announced on Friday that four of the country's northern autonomous communities � La Rioja, Catalonia, Aragon and Navarra � remained at a "red level," the highest in a four-tier grading system, of risk for extreme temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, a massive wildfire started on Wednesday in Catalonia due to the extreme weather. According to the regional government, around 10,000 acres of forest have been affected by the fire, with around 350 firefighters and 12 fire engines at the scene.