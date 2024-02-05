At Least 99 Dead In Chile Wildfires
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Viña del Mar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires jumped to at least 99 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighborhoods.
Responders continued to battle fires in the coastal tourist region of Valparaiso amid an intense summer heat wave, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend.
Rosana Avendano, a 63-year-old kitchen assistant, was away from home when the fire began to sweep through Vina del Mar, the seaside city where she lives with her husband.
"It was terrible because I couldn't get (to my house). The fire came here... we lost everything," Avendano told AFP.
"My husband was lying down and began to feel the heat of the fire coming and he ran away.
"
She feared the worst for hours, but eventually was able to contact him.
"Not a single house was left here," retiree Lilian Rojas, 67, told AFP of her neighborhood near the Vina del Mar botanical garden, which was also destroyed in the flames.
The organization in charge of managing victims' bodies said Sunday afternoon it had "taken in 99 people, 32 of them identified."
Speaking earlier in Quilpue, a devastated hillside community near Vina del Mar, Boric had given a toll of 64 people, but said the number was certainly "going to rise."
"We know it is going to increase significantly," he added, saying it was the country's deadliest disaster since a 2010 earthquake and tsunami that killed 500 people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed8 minutes ago
-
New York to host 2026 World Cup final8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated8 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to standby Kashmiris until they exercise right to self-determination: Amb. Munir Akram19 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated28 minutes ago
-
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed7 hours ago
-
Senegal faces opposition backlash after election postponed7 hours ago
-
Extreme heat drives Chile wildfires leaving at least 51 dead8 hours ago
-
Namibia President Geingob, veteran of freedom struggle, dies8 hours ago
-
PSG tightlipped over Mbappe switch to Real Madrid8 hours ago