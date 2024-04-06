ATP US Clay Court Championship Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 09:11 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Friday's results from the ATP US Clay Court Championship (x denotes seed):
Quarter-finals
Ben Shelton (USA x1) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (11/9)
Tomás Etcheverry (ARG x4) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-3, 0-1, retired
