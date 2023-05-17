UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Audit Chambers From 14 African States Confirm Attendance at Russia-Africa Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia has invited the heads of national audit institutions of all 54 African countries to take part in the Second Russia-Africa Summit, with 14 of them already confirmed their participation, Auditor of Russian Accounts Chamber Svetlana Orlova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Holding the Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg this July creates a great opportunity to enhance dialog between state audits. We have already invited the heads of the supreme audit bodies of all 54 countries of the African continent to discuss the most relevant issues. As of today, we have received 14 confirmations," Orlova said.

The auditor commended cooperation between the Russian Accounts Chamber and its partners from Africa and the middle East. In 2022, the supreme audit institutions discussed state management, the fight against corruption, audit methodology, state information systems, digitalization of audit bodies, green energy, science, innovation and other issues, she said.

"In today's difficult situation we have kept the accounts chamber's international agenda ... In 2022, the accounts chamber and its foreign partners organized 260 VCs (video conferences) dedicated to international issues. The duration of the events in total was around 1,000 hours. We have a lot to share with the colleagues," Orlova added.

Meanwhile, Russia's Charge d'Affaires to the European Union Kirill Logvinov said at a reception at the permanent mission office in Brussels that the Second Russia-Africa Summit would be crucial both for Moscow's relations with African continent and for the whole world. Russia is set to hold successful dialogue with African partners during the forum despite the EU's attempts to isolate the country in the international arena, Logvinov added.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi, and the second is scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

