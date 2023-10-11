Open Menu

Aussie State Warns Of Thunderstorm Asthma Risk As Grass Pollen Season Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- Health authority in the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday called on residents to stay alert to the increased risk of epidemic thunderstorm asthma, as the state has entered the grass pollen season.

Victoria Health warned in a statement that during the grass pollen season which typically runs from the start of October until the end of December, there would be a seasonal increase in asthma and hay fever, as well as the chance of thunderstorm asthma.

According to the statement, Melbourne experienced one of the world's largest epidemic thunderstorm asthma events on Nov.

21, 2016. In the 30 hours from 6:00 p.m. local time, there was a 672 percent increase in respiratory-related presentations to Melbourne and Geelong public hospitals.

The event resulted in 10 deaths and thousands of people suffering breathing difficulties in a very short time.

To enable those who are vulnerable to grass pollen to plan in advance, the state has already activated its forecasting system from Oct. 1 this year.

