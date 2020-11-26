UrduPoint.com
Australia Dismissing Elite Soldiers Implicated In Afghan War Crimes Inquiry - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:18 PM

Australia Dismissing Elite Soldiers Implicated in Afghan War Crimes Inquiry - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Australia's Department of Defence has started dismissing its elite soldiers implicated in the damning inquiry into extrajudicial killings of civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan, ABC reported on Thursday, citing defense sources.

Last week, the Australian Defence Force presented a report by Justice Paul Brereton, which recommended an investigation of 19 soldiers for the deaths of 39 civilians and prisoners between 2005 and 2016. Some of the murders were reportedly committed as part of the initiation ritual in the elite force.

According to the Australian broadcaster, at least 10 current personnel of the Special Air Service Regiment linked to the scandal have received "show cause" notices from the Defence Department.

They have 14 days to respond.

The soldiers in question are believed to have been "accessories" or "witnesses" to the alleged killings by their colleagues, but are not among the 19 personnel who were recommended to be referred to the Federal police.

The allegations of war crimes by the Australian elite force have triggered widespread condemnation. Against this backdrop, Daily Mail reported on Monday that nine Australian service people had taken their own lives over the last three weeks, which is an unprecedented number. While there is no information about any of the late soldiers having anything to do with the alleged crimes listed in the report, some believe the inquiry and the accompanying media coverage could be partially responsible.

