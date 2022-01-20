UrduPoint.com

Australia Provisionally Approves Paxlovid, Lagevrio As Oral COVID-19 Treatment

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Australia Provisionally Approves Paxlovid, Lagevrio as Oral COVID-19 Treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted a tentative approval to two oral medications - Paxlovid and Lagevrio - for use in high-risk patients with mild COVID-19 infection, the agency announced Thursday.

"Both of these products (Paxlovid and Lagevrio), which are the first oral treatments to be approved for COVID-19 in Australia, have been granted provisional approval for the treatment of adults with COVID-19 who do not require initiation of oxygen and who are at increased risk of progression to hospitalization or death," the statement read.

The TGA also advised starting administering either drug as early as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days after the onset of symptoms, adding that duration of treatment is five days in both cases.

Lagevrio, commercial name for molnupiravir, inhibits the replication of the coronavirus, while Paxlovid, a combination of two antivirus drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, blocks a protease enzyme activity needed for coronavirus replication.

The TGA stressed that the provisional approval requires the drug producers to keep providing the data on medications' safety and efficacy in the long run, based on the clinical trials and post-market assessment.

Paxlovid and Lagevrio have already received conditional marketing authorization from regulators in the United Kingdom and the United States, with Paxlovid being approved also in Germany, Canada and South Korea.

According to the TGA, the Australian government has arranged for 500,000 courses of Paxlovid and 300,000 courses of Lagevrio to be available for 2022, with the first batches of drugs expected in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Australia Drugs Canada Germany Oral United Kingdom South Korea United States From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More Rains / Snowfall predicted by PMD: Relevant D ..

More Rains / Snowfall predicted by PMD: Relevant Departments to take precautiona ..

12 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Vaccination Center with Booster Shots Ope ..

COVID-19 Vaccination Center with Booster Shots Opens for the Employees of PITB & ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

11 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.