Australia to Halt Constructions in Victoria State Over Anti-Vaccination Protests - Reports

The government of the Australian state of Victoria will place all construction sites in Melbourne and other areas under lockdown for two weeks in response to protests against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of construction workers, national media reported Monday

"We've been clear: if you don't follow the rules, we won't hesitate to take action - we have seen widespread noncompliance across the industry and that's why we're taking necessary steps to protect every single Victorian," Tim Pallas, minister for industrial relations, was cited as saying by the ABC broadcaster.

Construction sites will be permitted to re-open when they comply with the order from the health authorities, the channel said.

The opposition criticized the decision as panicked and drastic, urging the government to cancel the shutdown that can mean unemployment and a loss of billions of Dollars, according to the news.

The state's construction union also joined the criticism, noting that such a heavy-handed approach "has only served to drive many people towards the Anti-Vax Movement."

About 500 people gathered in the streets of Melbourne last week to protest the local government's mandate to vaccinate all construction workers with at least one dose of the vaccine by September 27, according to ABC broadcaster. Protesters reportedly clashed with the police, injuring at least ten law enforcement officers. Several people were arrested.

Currently, over 9.5 million Australians have been vaccinated, which accounts for about 38% of the population. The country registers an average of 1,700 news cases of COVID-19 daily.

