Australian Open Men's Singles Champions
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Men's singles champions at the Australian Open this century:
2023 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2022 - Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2021 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2020 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2019 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2018 - Roger Federer (SUI)
2017 - Roger Federer (SUI)
2016 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2015 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2014 - Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
2013 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2012 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2011 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2010 - Roger Federer (SUI)
2009 - Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2008 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2007 - Roger Federer (SUI)
2006 - Roger Federer (SUI)
2005 - Marat Safin (RUS)
2004 - Roger Federer (SUI)
2003 - Andre Agassi (USA)
2002 - Thomas Johansson (SWE)
2001 - Andre Agassi (USA)
2000 - Andre Agassi (USA)
Recent Stories
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..
Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Warriors rally to beat Bulls, Spurs rout Hornets2 minutes ago
-
Discarded Christmas trees, a gift to Stockholm's fish2 minutes ago
-
Benin Voodoo festival rebrands to draw tourists2 minutes ago
-
Djokovic zeroes in on all-time record 25th Slam crown at Australian Open51 minutes ago
-
Morgan Stanley to pay $249 mn to settle US trading fraud charges51 minutes ago
-
Swiatek to Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open52 minutes ago
-
'Intense' US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course52 minutes ago
-
Djokovic to Sinner: Five men to watch at the Australian Open52 minutes ago
-
At least 10 dead in China mining accident: state media52 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open scores52 minutes ago
-
Australian Open women's singles champions52 minutes ago
-
Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series1 hour ago