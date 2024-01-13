Open Menu

Australian Open Men's Singles Champions

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Men's singles champions at the Australian Open this century:

2023 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2022 - Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2021 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2020 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2019 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2018 - Roger Federer (SUI)

2017 - Roger Federer (SUI)

2016 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2015 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2014 - Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

2013 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2012 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2011 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2010 - Roger Federer (SUI)

2009 - Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2008 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2007 - Roger Federer (SUI)

2006 - Roger Federer (SUI)

2005 - Marat Safin (RUS)

2004 - Roger Federer (SUI)

2003 - Andre Agassi (USA)

2002 - Thomas Johansson (SWE)

2001 - Andre Agassi (USA)

2000 - Andre Agassi (USA)

