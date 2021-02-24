Australian Upper House Passes Amended Bargaining Code for Media, Tech Platforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Australian upper house on Wednesday announced passing an amended version of the mandatory bargaining code for digital platforms that will force tech companies to share revenue with media businesses.

On Tuesday, the country's treasury presented amendments to the original code, introduced after Facebook removed posts of Australian news outlets and government pages amid the debate with Canberra over the bill.

"The Treasury Laws Amendment (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code) Bill 2021 has passed the #Senate with government amendments," the legislature said on Twitter.

After the amendments were approved, Facebook stopped blocking access to news in Australia.

According to the Australian broadcaster ABC, the amended code will now go to the lower house, where it is likely to get approved immediately.