Open Menu

Aww, Cute: New London Show Explores The World Of The Adorable

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Aww, cute: new London show explores the world of the adorable

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) From cats and plushies to emojis, a new central London exhibition opening on Thursday is exploring the "irresistible force" of "cuteness".

Even before the doors to "CUTE" opened at Somerset House, social media influencers in Japanese schoolgirl uniforms, "Hello Kitty" dresses and Pikachu hats playfully posed for photos, to charm their social media followers.

The exhibition blends art with an array of musical clips, video games and memes from social media, exploring a largely virtual culture that has swept across the globe with the explosion of the internet.

One room of "CUTE" is a tribute to cats, which make up some of the most viewed content on the internet, contrasting 19th century black and white feline photographs with futuristic AI-generated rainbow kitten portraits.

Further on, a collage of curly-haired Renaissance cherubs -- the original "cute babies" of art history -- intermingles with plush toys, mangas (Japanese comics) and iconic figures from the "kawaii" or cute culture that emerged in 20th-century Japan.

For Claire Catterall, the exhibition's curator, the concept of "cute" is so vast that she struggles to define it.

"The exhibition unpacks what cuteness is, so it's a very slippery scene," she told AFP.

"It's very hard to define. It's very tricky. And in many ways, that's the power of it. It's so many different things all at once."

Related Topics

Century Internet Video Games Social Media London Japan All From

Recent Stories

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

8 minutes ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

14 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

14 hours ago
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

14 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

14 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

14 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

14 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

14 hours ago

More Stories From World