Azerbaijani Military Says Two Armenian Su-25 Planes Destroyed

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday that two Su-25 strike fighters of the Armenian military were destroyed.

"On October 29, at around 13:18 [09:18 GMT], two Su-25 strike aircraft of the Armenian armed forces, which made an attempt to launch airstrikes on the Azerbaijani army's positions in the Qubadli district, were downed by the Azerbaijani air defense units," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.