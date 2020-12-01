Bach Unopposed in Race for Reelection as Olympic Committee Boss

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that its incumbent president, Thomas Bach, was the only candidate for the sports body's top job in a vote set for March.

"The Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were informed today...

that President Thomas Bach will be the only candidate for the presidential election," a press release read.

The former Olympic fencer from Germany looks set to be reelected as president for a four-year stint at the 137th IOC session in Athens. His first term has lasted for eight years.

If elected, Bach will take office after Olympic Games 2020 wrap up in Tokyo. The delayed Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 of next year. Bach's term will end in 2025.