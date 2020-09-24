UrduPoint.com
Bahrain's King Believes Peace With Israel Guarantee Of Best Future For Middle East

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:54 PM

Bahrain's King Believes Peace With Israel Guarantee of Best Future for Middle East

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said he believes that the recently signed peace agreement with Israel is a guarantee of the best future for the peoples of the Middle East

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said he believes that the recently signed peace agreement with Israel is a guarantee of the best future for the peoples of the Middle East.

"We have announced the establishment of relations with the State of Israel, sending a civilized message affirming that our hand is extended for a just and comprehensive peace, as it is the best guarantee for the future of all peoples of the region," Al Khalifa said addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York today via video call.

At the same time, he underscored that the creation of two independent states in Palestine, including the Palestinian one with the capital in East Jerusalem, remains the cornerstone for achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

"In reaching 'historic peace agreement' with Israel, under the auspices and efforts of the United States of America, in exchange for stopping Israel's annexation of the Palestinian lands, the UAE has enhanced opportunities for peace, reduced tensions, and given the people of the region a new era of understanding, rapprochement and peaceful coexistence, while preserving its firm position on the Palestinian issue," the king said as quoted by Bahrain's official BNA news agency.

The remarks come following the historic peace agreements that were signed by Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Washington on September 15. The two Persian Gulf states have become the third and fourth Arab countries, respectively, after Egypt and Jordan to recognize Israel. The nations are expected to exchange ambassadors, set up air connections and work on bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Palestinian factions, who strongly opposed these agreements, previously announced the formation of a united national leadership of popular resistance in response to the steps of the Arab neighbors and Israel and said that September 15 will be considered as the day of people's wrath.

