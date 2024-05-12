Bangladesh V Zimbabwe Fifth T20 Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Brief scores from the fifth Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday:
Bangladesh 157-6 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 54, Najmul Hossain Shanto 36; Brian Bennett 2-20, Blessing Muzarabani 2-22)
Zimbabwe: yet to bat
Toss: Zimbabwe
