Bangladesh v Zimbabwe fifth T20 scores

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Brief scores from the fifth Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday:

Bangladesh 157-6 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 54, Najmul Hossain Shanto 36; Brian Bennett 2-20, Blessing Muzarabani 2-22)

Zimbabwe: yet to bat

Toss: Zimbabwe