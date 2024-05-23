Five Killed In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Russian strikes on the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv killed at least five people, regional authorities said Thursday, in the latest aerial bombardment on the war-battered hub.
President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attacks as "brutal" and said Russia was "taking advantage" of Ukraine's lack of air defence systems to launch fatal attacks on towns and cities at his country's frontier.
The surrounding region of Kharkiv has become the latest flashpoint of the war after Russian forces launched a surprise ground offensive in the border territory this month forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.
"Five people were killed and nine were wounded," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said in a post on social media.
The regional governor however said six people had been killed in the barrage of more than a dozen projectiles and that as many as 16 were wounded.
Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine and lies just dozens of kilometres from the border with Russia, has been under persistent shelling since Moscow's forces invaded in February 2022.
"Russian troops are taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine still lacks sufficient air defence protection," Zelensky said on social media.
Ukrainian officials have been urging allies to send more air defence and this week suggested that Western allies shoot down Russian missiles using system deployed in their own countries.
Separately, the head of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russian territory, said a 74-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling on the village of Mala Tokmachka.
Russian forces have in recent weeks made their biggest territorial gains in the war-battered east as Ukraine waits for desperately needed US and European weapon supplies.
The advances in Kharkiv have forced nearly 11,000 people to flee their homes since Moscow launched its ground assault on May 10, regional officials said Thursday.
Russian authorities meanwhile said that Ukrainian attacks on the border region of Belgorod and in the occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk left two dead.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his army launched the offensive in Kharkiv to create a buffer zone that would protect Russian border villages from Ukrainian attacks.
bur-jbr/jc/db/
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From World
-
West Ham name Julen Lopetegui as new boss25 minutes ago
-
UN to vote on declaring Srebrenica genocide memorial day25 minutes ago
-
Norway says will close border to Russia tourists25 minutes ago
-
Biden woos Kenya's President Ruto with key state visit35 minutes ago
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia45 minutes ago
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia45 minutes ago
-
EU hits Oreo maker Mondelez with 337.5 mn euro antitrust fine55 minutes ago
-
Palestinian films 'more important than ever', directors say in Cannes2 hours ago
-
Norway says will close border to Russia tourists2 hours ago
-
Four killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv: governor2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj’s “Advanced Caravans” get high-tech escort from Madinah to Makkah2 hours ago
-
UK parties sharpen knives as general election looms2 hours ago