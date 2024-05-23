PM Shehbaz Leaves For UAE On Day-long Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:24 AM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates.
This is Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since taking charge of his office.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold one-on-one meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss further strengthening of Pak-UAE bilateral ties.
He will also meet Pakistani and UAE businessmen and investors associated with Information Technology sector, besides meeting the top government officials and businessmen of the UAE.
The Prime Minister’s visit marks the beginning of a new era of the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
His meetings with the top Emirati leadership and business community reflect the government’s diplomatic achievements and growing interest of friendly countries to invest in Pakistan.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.
