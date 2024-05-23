Open Menu

‘Pakistan, US Looking Towards Future With Confidence’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:36 PM

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

Masood Khan says Pakistan and United States have held many dialogue processes to promote shared objectives and we will continue to work on an agenda that is mutually beneficial for the two countries.

WASHINGTION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2024) Pakistan and the United States are looking towards the future of both the countries with confidence.

This was stated by the Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood in an interview with China Global Television Network-America's programme 'The Heat'.

Masood Khan said Pakistan and United States have held many dialogue processes to promote shared objectives and we will continue to work on an agenda that is mutually beneficial for the two countries.

He said the two countries have decided to enhance space available, given the geostrategic complexities of the region for building a stand-alone relationship.

On Pak-China relations, Ambassador Masood Khan observed that this relationship has proved to be productive.

He emphasized that our relationship with China is not at expense of our friendship with the United States.

Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project as very significant, Masood Khan said after completing early harvest projects under CPEC, the two countries realized that the mega project should also have an organic persona.

The Ambassador said CPEC is the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, so we have reputational commitment to this project so that it succeeds under all circumstances.

Turning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's forthcoming visit to China, the Ambassador said the agenda would include strengthening defence ties, deepening economic cooperation and investing in cultural exchanges.

