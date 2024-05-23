Govt Running Campaign To Create Awareness About Heatwave
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2024) The Federal government in collaboration with all the relevant departments including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is running a comprehensive campaign to create awareness among the masses about hazardous impacts of current heatwave across the country.
This was stated by Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, while addressing a news conference flanked with officials of NDMA in Islamabad on Thursday (today).
She said the Ministry of Climate Change and the NDMA have also made an endeavor to spread mass awareness for public through adopting preventive measures about heatwave and to reduce its impacts through issuing advisories, public service messages, ring back tone and awareness campaigns through television, Radio and social media platforms.
Romina Khurshid Alam said global climate change induced erratic weather patterns are causing increased recurring disasters with intense impact.
She said the rising global temperature across the world is a matter of serious concern. She said Pakistan being least contributor towards carbon emissions is the 5th most disaster vulnerable country.
The Coordinator on Climate Change said the months of May and June are recorded as driest and hottest in Pakistan with higher monthly average temperature. She said heat wave severity in these months has increased rapidly.
She informed the media that thirteen districts of Sindh, nine in Punjab, and four districts of Balochistan are experiencing severe heatwave.
Romina Khurshid Alam appealed to the masses particularly children and elderly people to adopt preventive measures to lessen impacts of prevailing heatwave spell in the country.
