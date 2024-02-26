'Become Stronger': Iranians Urged To Vote As Mideast Tensions Soar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Qom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In the Iranian shrine city of Qom, huge street banners remind voters to head to the polls in Friday's parliamentary elections, held as the Gaza war stokes middle East tensions.
Voters in the Islamic republic will pick a new parliament for another four years, as well as members of the Assembly of Experts in charge of electing Iran's supreme leader.
The vote comes amid a biting economic crisis and will be the first since Iran was rocked by nationwide protests over the death of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.
Large posters around Qom -- around 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran -- show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in front of a ballot box, with a message urging people to vote in order for Iran "to become stronger".
Islamic theology student Mohammad Jafari said he will heed the call, voicing hope that the election will strengthen Iran at a time its arch enemy Israel is fighting a devastating war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"The elections will strengthen both the country's internal and international standing," said 27-year-old Jafari in Qom, a centre of Shiite Muslim shrines and home to renowned religious scholars.
The Gaza war broke out after the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas militants claimed about 1,160 lives in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel's military campaign has killed at least 29,782 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.
Recent Stories
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
More Stories From World
-
Rupee & Yuan to join UAE payment system to boost multilateral trade: Expert16 minutes ago
-
Greece awaits answers a year after worst train disaster26 minutes ago
-
Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine46 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian army says withdrew from eastern village near Avdiivka46 minutes ago
-
Russia seeks nearly 3-year jail term for top rights campaigner46 minutes ago
-
Attacks on mosque, church kill dozens in Burkina Faso1 hour ago
-
First Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two Hezbollah members: security sources1 hour ago
-
China to make about 100 space launches in 20241 hour ago
-
Denmark closes Nord Stream sabotage probe1 hour ago
-
Japan's space agency restores communication with moon probe SLIM1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains1 hour ago
-
Technicians, Australian pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea freed2 hours ago