Open Menu

'Become Stronger': Iranians Urged To Vote As Mideast Tensions Soar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

'Become stronger': Iranians urged to vote as Mideast tensions soar

Qom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In the Iranian shrine city of Qom, huge street banners remind voters to head to the polls in Friday's parliamentary elections, held as the Gaza war stokes middle East tensions.

Voters in the Islamic republic will pick a new parliament for another four years, as well as members of the Assembly of Experts in charge of electing Iran's supreme leader.

The vote comes amid a biting economic crisis and will be the first since Iran was rocked by nationwide protests over the death of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.

Large posters around Qom -- around 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran -- show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in front of a ballot box, with a message urging people to vote in order for Iran "to become stronger".

Islamic theology student Mohammad Jafari said he will heed the call, voicing hope that the election will strengthen Iran at a time its arch enemy Israel is fighting a devastating war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The elections will strengthen both the country's internal and international standing," said 27-year-old Jafari in Qom, a centre of Shiite Muslim shrines and home to renowned religious scholars.

The Gaza war broke out after the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas militants claimed about 1,160 lives in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel's military campaign has killed at least 29,782 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Attack Militants Israel Iran Parliament Vote Gaza Student Qom Tehran Middle East October Women Muslim

Recent Stories

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coac ..

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course

10 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

14 minutes ago
 Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

1 hour ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

3 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

4 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

1 day ago

More Stories From World