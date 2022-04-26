Beijing expands mass Covid-19 testing to 11 more districts

Beijing, capital of China, will conduct three rounds of nucleic acid testing in 11 more districts - from Tuesday to Saturday - (April 26-30) to curb the risk of COVID-19, local authorities said at a press conference

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Beijing, capital of China, will conduct three rounds of nucleic acid testing in 11 more districts - from Tuesday to Saturday - (April 26-30) to curb the risk of COVID-19, local authorities said at a press conference.

The testing will cover people in Xicheng, Dongcheng, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping and Daxing districts and Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the municipal government of Beijing, CGTN reported.

The city started a district-wide nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District on Monday after the emergence of new local cases. Two more rounds of testing are scheduled on Wednesday and Friday in the district.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, a total of more than 3.69 million people in the district had been sampled, with 526,457 testing negative. The rest of the results were not available at the time of this report.

Beijing has suspended events with large gatherings, such as theatrical performances, sports events, exhibitions and sales promotions, offline courses and activities of after-school training institutions, as well as residential home construction and renovation, Xu said.

The supply of daily necessities in Beijing is sufficient and stable, he added.

A total of 70 local infections have been logged since April 22, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Five more neighborhoods have been classified as medium risk for COVID-19, bringing the total number of medium-risk areas in Beijing to six. The city currently has one high-risk area.

Beijing reported 32 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier on Monday, according to the official data on Tuesday.