UrduPoint.com

Beijing Expands Mass Covid-19 Testing To 11 More Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Beijing expands mass Covid-19 testing to 11 more districts

Beijing, capital of China, will conduct three rounds of nucleic acid testing in 11 more districts - from Tuesday to Saturday - (April 26-30) to curb the risk of COVID-19, local authorities said at a press conference

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Beijing, capital of China, will conduct three rounds of nucleic acid testing in 11 more districts - from Tuesday to Saturday - (April 26-30) to curb the risk of COVID-19, local authorities said at a press conference.

The testing will cover people in Xicheng, Dongcheng, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping and Daxing districts and Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the municipal government of Beijing, CGTN reported.

The city started a district-wide nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District on Monday after the emergence of new local cases. Two more rounds of testing are scheduled on Wednesday and Friday in the district.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, a total of more than 3.69 million people in the district had been sampled, with 526,457 testing negative. The rest of the results were not available at the time of this report.

Beijing has suspended events with large gatherings, such as theatrical performances, sports events, exhibitions and sales promotions, offline courses and activities of after-school training institutions, as well as residential home construction and renovation, Xu said.

The supply of daily necessities in Beijing is sufficient and stable, he added.

A total of 70 local infections have been logged since April 22, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Five more neighborhoods have been classified as medium risk for COVID-19, bringing the total number of medium-risk areas in Beijing to six. The city currently has one high-risk area.

Beijing reported 32 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier on Monday, according to the official data on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Sports China Changping Chaoyang Beijing April From Government Million P

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns Karachi terrorist ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns Karachi terrorist attack

2 minutes ago
 House burglary drop scene; accused held

House burglary drop scene; accused held

2 minutes ago
 US, Allies Do Not Want to See Any Spillover From U ..

US, Allies Do Not Want to See Any Spillover From Ukraine Conflict - Austin

2 minutes ago
 Germany to Send Some 50 Cheetah Anti-Aircraft Syst ..

Germany to Send Some 50 Cheetah Anti-Aircraft Systems to Ukraine - US Defense Se ..

2 minutes ago
 IT, maritime affairs ministers call on prime minis ..

IT, maritime affairs ministers call on prime minister

2 minutes ago
 PkMAP delegation meets prime minister

PkMAP delegation meets prime minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.