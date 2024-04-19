Beijing Half Marathon Runners Stripped Of Medals After Controversial Finish
Published April 19, 2024
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The top three in Sunday's Beijing half marathon have been stripped of their medals, organizers said, following an investigation into the finish that saw China's He Jie controversially win.
He crossed the line first in a bizarre finish after the Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, and Dejene Hailu from Ethiopia, seemed to deliberately allow him to win.
Footage of the conclusion to the race went viral.
"Today the 2024 Beijing Half Marathon Organising Committee issued a decision on the investigation and handling of the men's race results," a state media report said on Friday.
"The trophies, medals and bonuses will be recovered," it said.
The four runners had stuck together throughout the course of just over 13 miles (21 kilometres) around the streets of the Chinese capital.
But He, the 2023 Asian Games marathon gold medallist, won by one second after his supposed rivals appeared to slow down towards the finish and waved him out in front.
All four were "punished" and their results cancelled, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Mnangat told the BBC that the African trio were pacemakers, although their bibs did not say that.
The race investigation said Mnangat, Keter and Hailu had not been properly registered as pacemakers for He, so their actions on the finish line breached competition rules.
The national governing body for athletics will take action to "standardise commercialised road-running competitions", CCTV said in a separate report on Friday.
"The Chinese Athletic Association will start from institutional regulations to further strengthen the supervision, guidance and services of road running events," the broadcaster said.
The association will "urge... committees at all levels to draw lessons from the experience, heighten their sense of responsibility... and ensure the healthy development of events", it said.
