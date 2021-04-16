UrduPoint.com
Belarus Expects To Receive 2nd $500Mln Tranche Of State Loan From Russia By End-June

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:17 PM

Belarus Expects to Receive 2nd $500Mln Tranche of State Loan From Russia by End-June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Belarus expects to receive the second tranche of the Russian state loan in the amount of $500 million by the end of June this year, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov said on Friday.

On December 30, 2020, the Belarusian Finance Ministry announced the receipt of the first tranche of the Russian state loan in an amount equivalent to $500 million.

"We agreed for the first half of the year, for the second quarter. Let's hope that by the end of June [the tranche will be received]," the minister told reporters.

When asked whether negotiations with Russia regarding new loans were underway, Seliverstov replied: "I would not say it anyway."

