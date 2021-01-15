Belarus Interior Ministry Says 2 Businessmen Detained Over Suspected Protests Sponsoring

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Belarusian law enforcement officers detained two entrepreneurs suspected of sponsoring protests in the country, over 100,000 Euros and Dollars were seized from them, the interior ministry said on Friday.

"People suspected of sponsoring protest actions were detained," the ministry wrote on Telegram, specifying that "two entrepreneurs living in Minsk were detained on January 12."

According to the ministry, it were staffers of economic crimes investigation departments who managed to find the trace of the suspects, who received money from BYHELP foundation.

"Over 100,000 US dollars and euros were found in the caches," the statement read on.