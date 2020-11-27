Belarus Needs New Constitution, as Next Leader Could Avail of Broad Mandate - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Friday that his country needs a new constitution, since it would be a "disaster" to have a new president with the current edition of the basic law, which guarantees a broad presidential mandate.

"I am in favor of a new constitution. Not because we need some 'democracy.' This is not because of democracy, I just think we cannot give this constitution to a president we do not know, this would be a disaster," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state agency Belta.

Belarus has a "tough" constitution, in which "everything depends on the decision of the president," Lukashenko explained.

"God forbid, a person can come [to power] and decide to start a war ... Yes, we need to create a new constitution, but it must be advantageous for our country, it must prevent collapse," Lukashenko added.

It is necessary to adjust presidential powers in the new constitution, the Belarusian leader stressed.

Lukashenko added that he would no longer serve as the president of Belarus under a new constitution.

"I am not drafting any constitution for myself. I will not work with you as the president under the new constitution. So take it easy, bear it calmly," he said as quoted by the media outlet.

The Belarusian leader also said that he would never allow anyone to falsify or fabricate the election under the new constitution.

Belarus has been facing massive opposition protests following the presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

In September, Lukashenko said that an early presidential election could possibly be held after a constitutional reform. On October 2, the lower house of the Belarusian parliament announced a collection of citizens' proposals to amend the constitution of Belarus.